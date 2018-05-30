Nick Collado didn’t think there was anything special about the way he played in Alexander first round Class 6A playoff match.
The senior goalkeeper just thought he went about his job in a normal fashion in the win at Sprayberry.
However, at the Cougars clinched the win to advance to the second round, he begin receiving congratulatory handshakes from teammates.
With the game on the line, Collado made a few big saves to help propel the Cougars into the win.
“For the most part our entire defense was great,” Collado said. “I always knew we could defend against almost any team.”
And with Collado’s help, the Cougars did.
He had over 60 saves on the year and kept the team in the game for most of the season, especially in the win against Sprayberry and a close loss at Gainesville to end the season.
For his effort, Collado was named the Douglas County Sentinel Player of the Year.
“It is definitely great to get recognition for the work you have done,” he said.
It was the second time this season that he has received postseason recognition as he was named the Region 5-AAAAAA Player of the Year. Collado edged out Adrain Strain of region-champion Langston Hughes by three votes.
Alexander finished third in the region to Douglas County.
Collado and his defensive mates were responsible for six shutouts, with one resulting in a tie.
“He kept us in in many games,” Alexander coach Jose Cuellar said. “Game after game his play, especially in the state playoffs were key for us. He is one of the main reasons we were able to advance.”
Collado and his twin brother, Freddy, will attend Emmanuel College together is upcoming school year. Freddy made all-county first team and was second team on the all-region team.
In all, Alexander had four players to make the all-county first team.
Reese Ward and Colton Wandelt also made the first team.
While the player of the year recognition usually goes to a field player, Collado distinguished himself as a top player.
“He is as dedicated as a player you will find,” Cuellar said. “Nick is an unbelievable athlete. He uses his hands real well.”
