Brady Spence always had a passion for baseball.
It was his first love growing up.
And then the growth spurt hit, and naturally basketball seemed the new path to take.
Now, the Alexander junior stands 6-feet-7, and is having a breakout year in both sports.
“I started growing but I still liked baseball,” Spence said. “I really didn’t use my height very well because I was very uncoordinated.”
In middle school, he hardly placed during basketball games, only when ‘we were blowing team out’.
Such is not the case now on the basketball court for Spence, who was named to the All-Region 5-AAAAAA second team and all-county first team.
And that success has seemed to follow him into baseball season.
Alexander baseball coach Zach Romain said some of the confidence that Spence gained from this past basketbal season is evident on the mound.
“Brady is starting to see some success,” Romain said. “He had a good year on the basketball court and has come out here and give this a good shot. This is something that he wants to do.”
Heading into Monday’s game at Mays, Spence has played in four games and picked up two wins.
He has pitched in 10 innings and has 20 strikeouts with 2.63 ERA.
Spence quit during the season last year because he struggled with the idea of just being a pitcher.
Such is not the case now.
“Now, I’m confident in my role as a pitcher,” Spence said. “I’m having a lot of fun out here. This is the most fun I’ve had in a long time in baseball.”
The Cougars close their series against Mays before an important two-game series against South Paulding.
Both teams are tied for the top spot in the region.
Spence has split time this spring pitching and playing for his AAU team in Buckhead.
He said that basketball might be his path in college but Romain hasn’t ruled out baseball.
“If he really works this offseason, he has a shot at being our No. 1 pitcher next season,” Romain said. “With his body, he will attract a lot of people.”
