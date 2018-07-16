Alexander girls track and field coaches Brian Robinson and Steve Duncan were named the state’s top coaches by a national coaching organization.
Robinson and Duncan, who helped led the Cougars to the Class AAAAAA title this past spring.
Earlier this week, the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced its state-by-state winners for its fifth annual high school coach of the year.
Robinson and Duncan shared the head coaching duties at Alexander.
“We had a great season and team with some dedicated coaches,” Robinson said. “Everybody played a big role in our success. It was a collective effort by everybody.”
Each of the honorees will receive a trophy from the USTFCCA to recognize their accomplishment.
Each state winner will be considered for the association’s national award, which will be announced later this month.
There will be one boys and girls coach from among the states will be selected by a panel of experts.
In 2016, Robinson was named the boy’s state cross country of the year by USTFCCA after the Cougars won the state title.
It was the first girls state title in any sport for Alexander.
“There is no doubt this is a special recognition and everybody shares in it,” Robinson said.
Alexander scored 83 points to win the state title with Harrison finishing runner-up with 48.5 points.
Robinson said he was impressed at the way the Cougars won with them scoring in every event.
“Usually you have a team that will either dominate in the field or the sprints or distance events,” Robinson said. “This was a complete team effort as everybody contributed from the field to the sprints and the distance events.”
Senior Brenda Ayuk won the state title in the 800 and 1,600-meters with senior Vivette Green winning the 100 event and placing runner-up in the 200. Freshman Jazzmin Taylor won the high jump.
Ayuk signed with Kennesaw State while Green is an incoming freshman this school year at Purdue.
