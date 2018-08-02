Bryce Falker wasn’t sure what his mother wanted when she summons him downstairs after receiving a telephone call.
Coriya Burns Falker had just learned that, Bryce, was chosen for an all-expensive paid soccer trip to England.
She entered the 14-year-old incoming Douglas County High freshman in a contest without him knowing.
Immediately after getting the news that he was selected for the Yokoham VIP Soccer Experience with Chelsea FC, she relied it to him.
“I was really in shock when she told me,” Bryce said. “I was definitely surprised. I really had to process it for a minute.”
Falker and his parents will be in England from Aug. 14-19 as they were one of 12 families chosen for the experience.
Yokohama is the official sponsor of Chelsea FC, the English Premier League 2016-17 champions.
According to the release, the “London Experience” program includes the opportunity to attend a training clinic at the team’s Cobham Training Center and to see the team play at iconic Stamford Bridge.
Ten winners were chosen from the clubs that Yokohama sponsors in the US and 2 were selected from Southern Soccer Academy in Georgia.
Falker plays on the Southern Soccer Academy team in Douglasville, where he is on the 03 Premier team, which is two spots from the organization’s top-level championship league.
“This trip is one of a lifetime,” Falker said. “I’m very excited and thrilled to go.”
Although he plays top-level club soccer 10 months out of the year, Falker said he wants to play for the Douglas County High team next spring. He is enrolled in the school’s International Baccalaureate Magnet Program.
“I definitely want to find a way to play,” he said.
Like most youth, Falker tried a variety of sports but soccer was what stuck with him.
“I’ve always had that love for soccer,” he said.
