Chapel Hill continues building culture

After a pair of playoff appearances, the Chapel Hill Panthers are not looking to change anything for the coming season.
The players are only looking to add a little physicality.
About the only new addition to the Panthers is new defensive coordinator Mike Wagner, who moved over from South Paulding High.
Chapel Hill will keep its same defensive scheme with a few new wrinkles under Wagner.
The Panthers have spent most of the offseason getting use to Wagner’s way of playing.
“We want to be more physical,” Panthers head coach Justin DeShon said during Tuesday’s Douglas County Schools Media Day event. “We want to be extremely physical and fast. We want to put our guys in space to make the plays.”
DeShon said he upgraded the Panthers schedule with hopes of getting over the first round playoff hump. Chapel Hill has lost in the first round the last two seasons.
The Panthers will scrimmage a pair of Class 7A schools in Peachtree Ridge (scrimmage) and Newnan (season opener) in order to toughen up for a strong region schedule.
“We definitely got our work cut out for us,” DeShon said. “We are going to keep it simple for the kids. We play in a very tough region. We have an extremely difficult schedule.”
Senior linebacker Cameron McLain said making the playoffs the last two seasons has helped build confidence.
“It is all a part of bringing a winning culture to the program,” McLain said. “It has created a winning expectation. Now we go into the season and games expecting to win. We expect to be great.”
Getting that first round playoff monkey off their back is the next hurdle.
“We haven’t gotten over that hump yet,” McLain said. “We are expecting to get to that next level.”
The offense comes pretty much back intact with K.J. Burton at quarterback and Joshua Milfort as the featured running back. Chapel Hill must find a playmaker to take the spot of Tyre Shelton, who is now a freshman at Miami-Ohio.
Senior Miles Richardson, who has committed to Wofford, will see action on both sides of the ball.
“We are definitely a family,” said Richardson, who plays the cornerback and wide receiver position. “We came into this together as a senior class. We have been having leadership meeting. We know it all starts with the players.”
