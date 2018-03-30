Fairplay’s strategy in Thursday’s Douglas County Middle School Championship game was not to let Chapel Hill eighth-grader Caitlyn Linton dominate as she did in the first contest.
The Jaguars held Linton without a goal but she still played a big part in the Wildcats county championship at Boundary Waters Park
Linton got the assist as Francie Butts scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win to give the Wildcats their first title in two years.
“Francie usually don’t score so this was a very big deal,” Chapel Hill coach Sean Leatherwood said. “Caitlyn put it right there for her. I’m very happy for her because she played hard the entire contest.”
Linton was received the county MVP award, which was voted on by the coaches prior to the start of the tournament.
With the win, Chapel Hill closed the season with a 9-0 record including two wins over Fairplay. In the regular season contest, Linton scored four goals in the overtime win that went to penalty kicks.
“Fairplay was tough,” Linton said. “They have a good midfield. They were stopping a lot of the things that we normally do. Francie really deserved that goal.”
Disappointed with the loss, Fairplay coach Eddie Pittman praised his team for their effort.
“It is one of the best games we played against a really good team,” Pittman said. “We had our chances but we didn’t get it in the net. I wouldn’t change anything about the game other than the score.”
Pittman has had the Jaguars in the championship game each year since 2008 while winning it four times.
He used freshman Savannah Wolff to help mark Linton. Wolff, who made all-county, is the daughter of Chapel Hill coach Katie Wolff. Linton’s older sister, Jasmine, is Wolff’s leading scorer this season.
“Savannah is one of the fastest players in the county for her size,” Pittman said. “I’ve asked more of her than a coach should.”
