Chapel Hill’s final tune-up before the postseason begins next week will be treated as a playoff contest.
The Panthers make the trip to Rome for a non-region game tonight. Next week, Chapel Hill will have to hit the road in the first round of the playoffs as a No. 3 seed from Region 5-AAAA.
This will be the team’s third match since returning from spring break two weeks ago.
“We are using this match as a final prepping tool for the playoffs,” Chapel Hill coach Katie Wolff said. “We have some things that we are working on for the playoffs that we feel need to be addressed.”
Chapel Hill enters the 6:30 p.m. contest with an 8-6-2 overall record. The Panthers tied Newnan 4-4 last week in a match they led 4-0 going into the final period. Three days later, the team tied Douglas County 3-3 before Monday’s 6-1 win over Villa Rica.
“I was pleased with the way that we finished the match against Villa Rica,” Wolff said. “We had a 2-0 lead at half-time and I told them that I wanted to see how they finished. After Villa Rica scored, we responded by dominated the rest of the game. I was really proud of them.”
The players said Monday’s win over Villa Rica was a confidence-booster heading into the regular season final tonight.
“We are ready to end the season with a big win,” Panthers senior Tierra Gilchrist said. “We feel like we are ready for the playoffs. We are going to treat the game against Rome as if it was a playoff game. We will be on the road against a real good team.”
Rome, a Class AAAAA school, is 9-6-2 and in second place in its region. Last season, the Wolves won 5-1 before advancing to the second round of the playoffs.
Chapel Hill is led by junior Jasmine Linton, who has 24 goals and six assists while senior Devyn Thompson has 16 goals and a team-leading 18 assists. Also with double digit goals is Kristin Beasley and MaKenna Warren with 13 goals each.
Overall, the Panthers are averaging 5.3 goals per contest.
Sophomore Jada Kinchelow has been solid in goal with a 2.10 goals against average while allowing only 25 goals on the season. She missed one game with an eye injury.
The Panthers are the No. 3 seed for next week’s Class AAAA playoffs after losses to LaGrange and Cartersville by a combined three goals.
“I thought we had a shot to win the region,” Wolff said. “We are very excited about the playoffs.”
Thompson agreed.
“We are now in playoff mode,” she said. “It will be rough traveling but we have this game on the road to get ready for it. We know we have to get down to business.”
