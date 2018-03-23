Chapel Hill match tonight against LaGrange could go a long way in deciding the region championship.
Win by Chapel Hill will keep its championship hopes alive while a loss could put the Panthers on the road in the first round of state playoffs.
The Panthers lost 5-3 at Cartersville on Tuesday for its first region loss. LaGrange is the only undefeated region team with Cartersville having loss to Sandy Creek.
“This game is extremely important,” Chapel Hill coach Katie Wolff said. “The girls know they have to be focused and ready to play. We know we have to play as a team. LaGrange is a big rivalry for us.”
The Grangers won last year’s contest 3-2 in double overtime.
“We really need this game,” senior Devyn Thompson said. “Our goal is to win and we are confident in our ability.”
Junior Jazmine Linton agreed.
“Our motivation is to get a top playoff spot and revenge,” said Linton, who leads the team with 17 goals. “I have to be more involved and make my teammates look good.”
The Panthers will welcome back goalie Jada Kinchelow, who missed Tuesday’s loss at Cartersville with an eye injury. A sophomore, Kinchelow has 72 saves and a 1.67 goals against average.
“I’m fine and ready to play,” Kinchelow said after Thursday’s practice.
“Jada gives us a lot of security back there,” Thompson said. “Without her the team is not complete.”
A loss by Chapel Hill would like lock them into either the third or fourth playoff spot.
LaGrange and Cartersville meet on April 19 in the regular season final.
“The girls are excited because they know it is not over yet,” Wolff said. “We just have to leave it on the field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.