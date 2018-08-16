If the Georgia High School Football Daily’s Maxwell Ratings are accurate, then coach Justin DeShon achieved his goal of a challenging schedule for his team.
According the rankings released this week, Chapel Hill has the second most toughest schedule in its classification.
A tough non-region schedule was set up for a reason, according to DeShon.
“We want to get over the hump,” DeShon said. “We wanted to take on bigger schools because we play in a tough region. We are definitely expected to be tested.”
The testing for the Panthers begin Friday at Newnan, a Class 7A school.
Last season, Newnan finished 4-7 in Chip Walker’s first season and lost 59-13 to Tift County in the first round of the playoffs.
Walker is in the building stages of restoring the Cougars to a yearly playoff contender.
During his 18-year tenure at Sandy Creek, Walker won eight region titles and three state championships. The Patriots were a yearly playoff contender under Walker, who compiled a 127-26-1 record at the Tyron school.
“It is a good match up for us to see how we look going into the region,” Chapel Hill quarterback K.J. Burton said. “Coach step a good schedule for us. I think it is just going to make us a better team.”
Newnan must replace wide receiver P.J. Harris, who is now a freshman at Georgia Tech.
There will be a new quarterback in sophomore Michael Maginnis but Logan Hudson is expected to play a big role.
Bryson Moss started at running back as a freshman and accounted for more than 600 yards.
Defensively, Newnan will test the Panthers offensive line with juniors Eric Geter and Darius Gates, who were among the team’s leading tacklers. San Juan Warner had 30 tackles from his linebacker spot.
The last two seasons, Chapel Hill has went the playoffs but could not advance out the first round.
DeShon is hoping with an improved non-region schedule that the team will have a breakthrough season.
“We are really pumped that we are playing some 7A competition,” Burton said. “I think all this will help motivate us.”
