Six players from the area have been named to play in Saturday’s DiVarsity High School Soccer All-Star games.
Chapel Hill had five players selected to the 2 p.m. game including Region 5-AAAA Player of the Year Jasmine Linton. The junior led the team into the first round of the state playoffs last month.
Linton was also selected the DiVarsity Class 4A Player of the Year. She has now received two postseason player of the year awards.
Also selected to the all-star game from Chapel Hill are Jada Kinchelow, Devy Thompson and Kristin Beasley. Panthers coach Katie Wolff will coach in the game.
For the four games will be played at Sprayberry High in Marietta starting at noon.
“I’m very pleased at the opportunity to play in a game like this,” Linton said. “This will also give me an opportunity to meet some top players across the state. It is very special.”
This past season, Linton led the team with 25 goals and had seven assists. She was able to play the full season after missing parts of last season because of injury.
Chapel Hill finished the season with a 9-7-2 record and lost in the first round of the state playoffs at Northwest Whitfield to end its season.
It is the second straight season that the Panthers have the region’s player of the year honoree. Last season, junior Brandi Peterson was named the top player in the region after helping lead Chapel Hill to a runner-up finish in league play.
The Panthers would advance to their first state semifinals in school history.
“I was extremely proud of the season that Jasmine had for us,” Chapel Hill coach Katie Wolff said. “She stepped up and became that leader that we needed.”
Warren, a sophomore, played the defensive center midfield/center defender position. She scored four goals and had 13 assists while playing in the back.
Kinchelow, a sophomore, was one of the top goalkeepers in the state. She had a 0.83 goals against average in region games. Overall, she had a 1.94 goals against average. She finished the season with 139 saves 1,029 minutes.
Thompson, the only senior on the team to make all-region, waplayed the center/midfield. She was considered the playmaker on the team with 17goals and a team-high 18 assists.
Thompson has signed with Div. II Alabama-Huntsville.
Bealsey, a junior outside/midfielder, was often double marked. She was put on the opponents’ best offensive player. She scored 12 goals and had 14 assists.
“It is going to be fun playing with everybody again,” Linton said. “We didn’t do as well as we wanted to in the playoffs. I think we learned from this experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.