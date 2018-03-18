Chapel Hill fine tuned for the Douglas County Track and Field Championship with an impressive showing on Friday.
The Panthers boys team won the New Manchester Invitational and had several strong performances.
Chapel Hill girls team was also impressive in its fifth-place finish.
There were two record-breaking performances and several personal-best times and distances at the one-day meet.
“We feel we got a legit shot at winning state this season,” Chapel Hill senior Tyre Shelton said. “County for us is all about bragging rights.”
The annual county meet will start on Tuesday with field events and the racing will be held on Wednesday. The two-day event will take place at Chapel Hill.
“For our boys, the expectation is to win it,” Chapel Hill coach Travis Mihalik said. “I think on the girls side is should be us and Alexander. We want the house packed for this meet. It is really important to come out and support these young people.”
The foursome of Freddie Allen, Keyshawn Buckley, Michael Daniels and Shelton went 42.24 to set a new school record in the 400-meters relay.
“We want to get that 41,” said Shelton, who has signed to play football at Miami-Ohio. Shelton is the defending county champion in the 100-meters event.
Allen, who recently earned All-American honors at the New Balance Indoor Nationals last week in New York, almost set an individual record on Friday.
The junior went 23-feet, eight inches to win the long jump event, and barely missing the school record of 23-9.5 set in 2013 by Tre Owens.
“I’m glad to see my work is paying off,” Allen said. “I was starting to get in a little slump but I’ve been working hard. This really gives me a lot of confidence moving forward on the season.”
One of the biggest highlights of Friday’s meet was Chapel Hill senior Kayla Alexander setting a new record in the 100 hurdles event. The senior went 13.69 seconds to eclipse the old mark of 13.73 set by Olympian Kristi Castlin during the 2006 state meet in Albany.
“My thought before the race was to take it all out,” Alexander said. “I went all out and have no regrets.”
Alexander’s status for Wednesday’s running finals is unknown after sustaining a slight hamstring injury during Friday’s 400 relay event. She was the second leg on the team that finished fifth overall.
“She should be fine, nothing major,” said Alexander’s father, Hilton Alexander.
