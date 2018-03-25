With a chance to host a first round state playoff match gone, the Chapel Hill girls soccer team now has to regroup to finish the season strong.
A 3-2 loss to Region 5-AAAA leader LaGrange on Friday, coupled with an earlier week loss to Cartersville, leaves the Panthers in a third place.
Chapel Hill is 6-6 overall and 3-2 in the region.
“It was a heartbreaking loss to LaGrange,” Chapel Hill senior Devyn Thompson said. “It has definitely humbled us and will challenge us. It is a tough loss to take. Now we have the challenge to rise up.”
The Panthers take on Cedartown on Tuesday in the final region contest of the season.
Chapel Hill still has non-region games against Newnan, Douglas County, Villa Rica and Rome after spring break. They will use those games to prepare for the upcoming playoffs in late April.
“We just have to keep our spirits up,” Chapel Hill coach Katie Wolff said.
LaGrange jumped to a 2-0 lead before Chapel Hill started to chip away at the lead. Thompson scored both goals for the Panthers.
She cut the lead to 2-1 at the 9:41 mark in the first half on an assist from Jasmine Linton. The Grangers would score again early in the second half to go up 3-1.
Thompson would cut the lead to 3-2 with a goal from 15 yards out at the 17:04 mark of the second half.
“There were a lot of ups and downs in the game,” Thompson said. “It was a tough battle in this game. I feel we fought hard the entire game.”
The last minute of the contest was mostly played on LaGrange side of the field but the Panthers couldn’t punch it in the goal. Chapel Hill had a couple shots close in the last seconds of the match.
“We fought to the last minute,” senior Alexys Phenix said. “We put our hearts into this game. I do like the way we kept fighting.”
Wolff agreed.
“They definitely didn’t outplay us,” Wolff said. “They finished the opportunities they had in the game. This really breaks my heart. We fought back the entire game. We never gave up and we never put our heads down.”
It is the second straight season that the Grangers have won this region contest.
With the loss, Chapel Hill will be on the road for the playoffs. The region is matched up against teams in Region 6-AAAA, which is currently led by Heritage-Ringgold with Northwest Whitfield in second followed by Southeast Whitfield.
Last season, Chapel Hill finished runner-up and advanced to its first state semifinals in school history.
“I think we can bounce back,” Phenix said. “Losing really sucks. I believe we can come back in our next game.”
