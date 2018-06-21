Chapel Hill coach Amber Lee anticipate a different season for her team this upcoming season.
The second-year coach has been encouraged by the way the Panthers have been playing this offseason.
From offseason weight training to summer camp play, Lee has seen vast improvement from last season’s 2-24 record.
“It has been great for us this offseason,” Lee said. “It is like night and day. It has been a attribute to our returning players. They have stepped to the challenge to get better. They are getting faster and stronger. I can see where they have bought into the culture that has been set.”
The Panthers turnaround will be centered around the continued progress of rising sophomore Savannah Howard, who was the team’s lone all-region player from last season.
Lee says she has a better understanding of her role and gained a ton of experience in her first year on the varsity level.
“I’ve actually seen where we are playing better and see a lot of potential in the team,” Howard said. “We have been bonding as a team. Going to all these camps have made us better and helped with the bonding process.”
The team has compiled a 7-2 record in camps at Georgia and Georgia State. Chapel Hill is scheduled to attend a one-day team camp at Georgia Tech on Sunday.
Senior Paga Cofield is being counting on to provide leadership for a team that is still young.
“This is my last year, and I have to be a role model,” Cofield said. “We have to finish out strong. I definitely feel the team is stronger. We are starting to accomplish our goals.”
Cofield said the winning has boosted the teams confidence following a disappointing season.
“We now go into games believing that we can win,” Cofield said. “We are working as a team.”
Rising junior Madison Jackson has been out with a leg injury and rising sophomore Derica Price is involved with travel softball. Price will likely rejoin the team following the high school season in October.
In the meantime, both Howard and Cofield has been the foundation for the team.
“Last season we had to throw Savannah to the fire,” Lee said. “She handled the situation well. She has gotten a lot stronger and is more mature this coming season. She is developing into that leader. Paga is stronger and her game is developing.”
Lee said the team has made an effort to get better.
“They really wanted to get better,” Lee said. “We have making a lot of improving. We still have more work to do but we are now seeing some improvement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.