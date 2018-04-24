Lee Wilson figured his Chapel Hill boy’s tennis team could have a special season with the return of several players.
The Panthers finished as a the No. 4 seed in a tough Region 5-AAAA, which featured LaGrange and Cartersville.
As the second round starts on Tuesday, the Panthers are among the 16 teams still playing.
Chapel Hill defeated Heritage-Catoosa 4-0 in the first round on the road.
“Any time a No. 4 seed beats a No. 1 seed it is a big deal,” Wilson said. “We knew the teams in North Georgia wasn’t as strong but it is still big to be among the 16 teams still playing. It is definitely a step forward for our program. We knew coming in that we had a puncher’s chance.”
The Panthers will travel to Jefferson on Tuesday to play in the second round with a 4:30 p.m. start.
Last season, Jefferson lost 3-0 to Marist in the quarterfinals. Jefferson defeated Chestatee 5-0 last week to advance. The winner of this match plays the winner of the Eastside against West Laurens match-up.
“Jefferson will be a a tough test for us,” Wilson said. “They are a very good program and a big challenge.”
The first round win against Heritage was a homecoming of sorts for Panthers senior Spencer DeHart. He attended the north Georgia school until his family moved to Douglasville after his freshman season.
DeHart, who plays the No. 2 spot for the Panthers, won his match on last week.
“It was definitely cool playing against some of the guys I grew up with,” he said. “It was pretty interesting because I knew some of the players. I’m very pleased that we are able to advance.”
Wilson said the combination of playing a challenging non-region schedule and being a part of a solid region has been beneficial.
All four teams in Region 5-AAAA won their opening match.
“Our region is definitely strong,” Wilson said. “We had a handful of challenging larger classification non-region matches. I think all that has prepared us for this moment.”
The Panthers are led by Tyler Kelly, who has signed with Covenant College. He won his opening match 6-0, 6-0 to help sent the tone for the rest of the players.
“Tyler is definitely our leader,” Wilson said. “I think with the win over Heritage that he has given everyone on the team a lot of confidence.”
