Chapel Hill enters the new cross country season with plenty excitement with a talented senior class.
Panthers coach Kelly Williams will get her first look at the team in competition on Saturday morning.
The team will host the annual Zack Wansley Cross Country Clash at Clinton Farms.
Included among a strong girls’ field will be Class 7A champions South Forsyth and Class 1A private-school champions Landmark Christian.
Host Chapel Hill will be counting on defending Region 5-AAAA champion Zaire White to keep them competitive.
Also back for the Panthers is senior Ilene Soleyn, who is one of the top 800-meters runners in the nation.
“Our girls team is super talented and deep,” Williams said. “We have 10 girls that are competing for seven spots. I’m pretty excited about our team.”
Williams said this is the deepest the team has been since the 2011-12 season.
On the boy’s side, Hunter Polston and Chris Protzman will look to carry a young team.
Aside from these two seniors, the Panthers are mostly composed of sophomores.
“We are expecting these two to lead the team and help the younger runners,” Williams said.
Douglasville native Erin Fegans of Landmark Christian is expected to be a top runner at the meet. The junior is currently ranked as the No. 4 runner in the state among returning runners.
