Chase Elliott looks to make it two in a row

It has been a busy week for Chase Elliott after collecting his first career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win.
The son of legendary former driver Bill Elliott, the younger Dawsonville native earned his first win at Watkins Glen.
Elliott will compete at the Consumers Energy 400 on Sunday at the Michigan International Speedway.
“It’s been a real busy week for sure,” Elliott said. “ A lot of fun and a cool experience to kind of see what you do when you win a race. That was nice and yeah, had a chance to go to Lansing yesterday and meet some of the folks that put together the Camaro and get to see how that car is built and drive one off the assembly line.
Elliott has had three runner-up finishes at Michigan.
“I would like to think I could change the result for sure,” Elliott said. “But, until you are in those positions it’s hard to know. Some of it is circumstance too. You could get a good restart and maybe not get a good push and the guy next to you does get a good push and lose the lead that way. But, I would like to think I would do a little better at it, but until you are in those spots you don’t really know.”
This will be Elliott’s 100th Cup start.
When Elliott won his first Xfinity Series race, he followed that with another win the next week.
He is hoping for a good omen.
“Yeah, I hope so,” Elliott said. “This has been a pretty good track for us in general. That’s not to say this weekend will go good. I feel like we were better here my first two years than we were in the spring race this year, unfortunately. So, yeah, I don’t know. I hope this weekend goes good and I think this weekend will be kind of a gauge of where we stack-up for some of these race tracks that are coming up at Indy and not so much Darlington.”
