Both Chapel Hill and Douglas County coaches were pleased with their teams after Friday’s county rivalry ended in a tie.
The two playoff-bound teams battled to a 3-3 tie as they get ready for the upcoming playoffs.
“It was definitely a hard-fought game and I give credit to Chapel Hill for making a comeback,” Douglas County coach Robert Fellows said. “I think this game definitely lived up to its billings.”
Chapel Hill coach Katie Wolff agreed.
“We stepped up in the second half,” she said. “Now, it’s all about finishing. I thought my team worked hard and never gave up. They fought to the end.”
Jasmine Linton put Chapel Hill on top 1-0 with 28:24 remaining in the first half. However, Douglas County would score two goals to take a 2-1 lead into halftime.
Maggie Riggs tied the score at 1-1 with 16:53 remaining before Lauryn Hales put the Tigers on top with 4:02 left in the opening half.
With 33:45 remaining in the contest, Amillion Etienne would extend the lead to 3-1.
“I felt we played well overall but we need to work on finishing,” Fellows said. “We know whoever we play in the playoffs is going to be good.”
Chapel Hill picked up two quick goals within two minutes of each other to tie the match.
Jordan Thompson scored with 18:30 as the Panthers trailed 3-2 before Devyn Thompson’s tying goal at the 16:06 mark.
“We definitely thought that we had a chance to comeback and win it,” Devyn Thompson said. “We are looking to build on this going into our last two games.”
The Panthers, the No. 3 seed from Region 5-AAAA, will host Villa Rica on Monday for Senior Night before closing out the regular season on Friday at Rome.
Earlier in the week, the Panthers tied Newnan 4-4 in a non-region match.
“Douglas County moved the ball very quick,” Wolff said. “I thought we had a chance to work on some things for the playoffs. I’m looking for us to win and finish strong in the next two games.”
