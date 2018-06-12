As Lithia Springs makes the transition from its spread offense to the a triple option attack, Kevin Hill views today’s contact as ‘beneficial’ to his team.
The Lions will join Chapel Hill, Villa Rica and Alexander for a contact camp. Teams are allowed to wear shoulder pads and helmets with contact above the waist.
“It basically is a chance to see where we are at now,” Hill said. “We get a chance to work against some other teams and see what we need to work on. We have a lot of kids playing both ways, so we get to see a lot of things.”
For Alexander and Chapel Hill, it gives them a chance to work against a run-oriented team, which they will face in their perspective regions.
Alexander coach Matt Combs said he decided to host the one-day camp to give teams some work without having to pay a lot of money. Most contact camps charge a fee but this is fee of charge to the four teams.
“To be honest, a lot of people use it as a fundraiser,” Combs said. “We want to get some work in. All the coaches will work the camp and work with everybody’s players.”
During the season, Chapel Hill will face Wing-T teams like Starr’s Mill and Central-Carrollton. Villa Rica runs that system, which will allow the Cougars to see it under new defensive coordinator Mike Wagner.
“The pace for the contact camps are a lot faster,” DeShon said. “It allows us to see other teams without trying to simulate it in practice. I’m sure it will be three hours of good work.”
The Panthers will head to Athens on Thursday to participate in the University of Georgia’s seven-on-seven camp.
“Between the two camps, we will get about 450 reps in,” DeShon said. “For us, that is a tone of reps.”
On Friday, Alexander will travel to Rome to compete in the Darlington seven-on-seven camp.
“Our contact camp will give our offensive and defensive linemen a chance to compete,” Combs said. “The big thing is three or four of us wanted to get together and do something that pretty much involves the entire team.”
