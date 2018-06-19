Six runners from the county earned All-American status over the weekend at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals.
Former Alexander distance runner Koi Williams placed fifth in the 2,000-meters steeplechase event to earn All-American status.
The Kennesaw State signee went five minutes, 59.89 seconds at Aggie Stadium in Greensboro, N.C. during the three-day meet.
Williams’ twin brother, Mekhi, went 6:01 to place seventh overall in the event.
It was only the second time that the two runners has participated in the event. The first was at a qualifying meet in Tennessee.
“They did real well,” Alexander coach Brian Robinson said. “I think Koi may have found another event he can compete in for college.”
On the girls’ side, the foursome of Jazzmin Taylor, Kennedy Crawford, Vivette Green and Brenda Ayuk went 3:57.61 to place second overall and earn All-American status in the 1,600 Sprint Medley Relay.
The time also set a new state record in the event.
“It was a good meet for everyone,” Robinson said. “I thought everyone really ran well.”
Also earner All-American honors was former Douglas County High distance runner Jordan Crawford. The Missouri Baptist signee went 14:27.05 to place second in the 3,000 race walk event.
Individually, Taylor, a rising sophomore, had a personal best jump of five feet, seven inches to place 21st overall. Taylor won the Class AAAAAA high jump in helping lead Alexander to the state title.
Ayuk, who has also signed with Kennesaw State, went 2:07 to place 13th overall in the 800 event.
She won the 800 and 1,600 at the state meet in Carrollton last month.
Crawford finished 11th in the 400 hurdles. She was runner-up at state in the 300 hurdles event.
Robinson said that Koi Williams’ athletic ability makes him a natural for the steeplechase.
“He is very athletic and he trains real hard,” Robinson said.
Green, a Purdue signee, was first in the 100 and second in the 200 at the state meet last month.
