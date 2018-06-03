County players named to GACA North all-state team

Four players from the county were named to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Class all-state teams, which was released today.
Douglas County had two players named to the Class AAAAAA North team with Rickey Clark and Amaria Robinson.
Also named to the girl’s Class AAAAAA North team was Ja’Lisya Glover of New Manchester.
Deamera Hinds of Lithia Springs was selected to the Class AAAAA North team.
This past season, the 6-foot-4 Clark, was second on the Tigers squad with a 12.5 scoring average. He also averaged four assists and 4.2 rebounds. Clark has signed with Lincoln Memorial University of Tennessee.
Robinson, a junior, led the county with a 24.2 scoring averaged and is the second all-time leading scorer in county history.
She also averaged 10.2 rebounds per game and had a career-high 44 points in a come-from-behind win over Fayette County.
She was named the Region 5-AAAAAA Player of the Year and made the GACA Class AAAAAA North All-State team.
Hinds, a sophomore, led the Lions with a 12.6 scoring averaged. The 6-foot-1 center helped the Lions win the Region 5-AAAAA title this past season.
Glover, a senior, helped lead New Manchester to the best season in school history as the Jaguars reached the second round of the state playoffs. She averaged 9.6 points and had 85 assists and 111 steals this past season.
