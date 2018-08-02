Over the last few years, the county has produced some top receiver talent.
Many of those individuals have gone on to play on the collegiate level.
This season’s group of wide receivers look to carry on that tradition. There are several receivers that have the potential to garner postseason recognition.
Here is a look at some of the top receiver talent in the county:
Elijah Brown, Chapel Hill: Look for this junior receiver to play a major role in the Panthers’ passing attack. Last year he had seven receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown in eight games. With the graduation of all-region wideout Tyre Shelton, Brown should be more involved in the offense.
Xavier Gordon, Douglas County: It is easy to be fooled by his size but the senior has speed and sure hands. With a lot of teams concentrating on all-region receiver Dariyan Wiley, it should open up things more for Gordon.
Horatio Fields, New Manchester: The sophomore has yet to catch a varsity pass but has peaked the interest of the coaching staff. Fields had a good showing in a sophomore all-star game last winter. He has good size and has been impressive in offseason workouts.
Justin Franklin, Douglas County: The sophomore is a converted quarterback with great athleticism. He will play on both sides of the ball this season and has the ability to be a playmaker. A good season will definitely net him his first college offer as coaches await to see some film.
Miles Richardson, Chapel Hill: The senior’s main position is cornerback where he had five interceptions last season. One of the best athletes on the team, Richardson is also a productive wide receiver. Last season in 10 games, he had nine receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown. He has committed to play at Wofford College.
Jalen “Bug” Morgan, Alexander: The junior is the leading returning receiver in the county. In a breakout season last year, he had 52 receptions for 751 yards and six touchdowns. With the graduation of leading receiver Michiah Randolph, Morgan is sure to be the main weapon in the Cougars attack. He could put together a season like former record-setting receiver Justin Hall had a couple years ago.
Dariyan Wiley, Douglas County: The 6-foot-3 receiver has garner the attention of several college recruiter. He was just offer by Kansas. A Rising Senior Game participant last December, Wiley had 26 receptions for 392 yards and four touchdowns.
