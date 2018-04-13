With the playoffs slated to start in a little over a week, area teams will get to gauge their potential of success this weekend.
Chapel Hill will host Douglas County in a battle of playoff teams while Alexander heads north to meet state-contender Marist.
All three of the county teams have clinched playoff berths, with starts on April 24.
Douglas County is the No. 3 seed from Region 5-AAAAAA while Chapel Hill is also a third-seed from Region 5-AAAA. Alexander is a No. 2 seed from Region 5-AAAAAA.
“We are looking to get ready for the playoffs,” Douglas County coach Robert Fellows said. “We are using these last two games to stay on top of our game.”
Douglas County will end the season on April 17 at home against Hiram.
At the beginning of the season, Douglas County lost 8-0 to Newnan. On Monday, Chapel Hill tied with Newnan 4-4 in its first contest back from the spring break.
“This will give us a good indication at how far we have come,” Fellows said. “Although Chapel Hill is in a lower classification, they are still a quality opponent.”
Douglas County defeated Lithia Springs 12-2 on Wednesday in its first match since the break.
“We played really well coming out the break,” Fellows said. “We started slow but picked it up. Once we got that first goal, the others just started coming. It was Senior Night and the girls wanted to really make it special for our seniors.”
Chapel Hill coach Katie Wolff said that it was the first time in school history that the Panthers had either tied or defeated a Newnan team.
The Panthers held a 3-0 lead before Newnan scored four second-half goal.
“Our biggest thing is that we are looking to finish games,” Wolff said. “Our girls are excited about playing Douglas County because it is a county rivalry. We want to build off of Tuesday’s game. I proud of the way the team played. We just need to play the entire 80 minutes. We got to learn how to close and finish games. Are next two games are winnable.”
Alexander defeated playoff-contender LaGrange on Wednesday 3-2 in a non-region contest.
Marist is 13-1-1 on the season with games against rival St. Pius and Mount Pisgah left. Last season, Marist finished as state runner-up in Class AAAA to St. Pius.
“We are looking to build on some things and get ready for the playoffs,” Alexander coach Justin Fitzgerald said. “We are going to play around with our line up and build some different chemistry. We know we are going to play some quality tams in the playoffs so this gives us that opportunity to get ready.”
