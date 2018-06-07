It was back to competing for several teams in the area.
After taking some time off following spring drills last month, four of the area teams engaged in some competition on Tuesday.
Douglas County and Lithia Springs made the trek to Locust Grove to compete in the annual Southside Shootout 7-on-7 Tournament at Warren Holder Park in Henry County.
Chapel Hill hosted New Manchester and Landmark Christian in some 7-on-7 competition which also offered work for offensive and defensive linemen.
“It was a great way to get some work in,” New Manchester coach Myron Terry said. “It was definitely good getting to see some other competition.”
Like New Manchester, Chapel Hill has been on the field since its scrimmage game at Alexander on May 18.
The Panthers lifted weights last week but didn’t get on the field.
“It was our first time on the field,” Chapel Hill coach Justin DeShon said. “We were a little rusted and flat-footed in some situations. It was kind of expected but overall I was definitely pleased.”
Douglas County coach Johnny White echoed those thoughts about his team’s performance.
The Tigers went 4-0-1 in pool play on Tuesday morning in defeating Langston Hughes, North Clayton, Denmark and Henry County. Douglas County and Woodland-Stockbriget tied before the championship round started.
Douglas County defeated Creekside before being eliminated by Griffin 21-14 in the second round of the one-day tournament.
“The kids really played well,” White said. “We are very happy with their effort.”
Terry said the staff go back and review the tape from Tuesday’s workouts and make corrections.
The teams are planning to get together again for some more work this summer.
On June 12, Chapel Hill and Lithia Springs will join Villa Rica at Alexander for a padded one-day camp.
“I thought we did a good job of retaining things from spring,” DeShon said. “I think we will get better the more work we do.”
The players seemed excited about being back on the field.
“We looked okay for not being out here since spring,” Chapel Hill rising senior defensive back/wide receiver Miles Richardson said. “We didn’t look good bad. It was good getting back together.”
