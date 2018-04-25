Kayla Alexander has a simple strategy to Saturday’s Class AAAA Sectional B meet in Columbus.
The Chapel Hill senior hurdler is just going to ‘go all out’ in her three individual events to qualify for the state meet.
Alexander should know what works as a two-time state champion in the 100-meters hurdles.
“I’m going all out to help my team,” said Alexander, a Louisville signee.
After winning state titles as freshman and sophomore, Alexander was runner-up as season at the state meet in Rome.
After slipping during state qualifying, Alexander recovered in time to barely make finals. Coming from Lane 1, she finished as runner-up.
“I’m very motivated this year,” said Alexander, who won a national championship last season. “I just want to leave it all on the track.”
In addition to the 100 hurdles, she will compete for the first time in the 300 hurdles in addition to the long jump event.
Alexander will be among the many Sectional qualifiers from the county competing.
In all, there will be 103 participants from the county competing in 156 individual and relay events at various Sectional sites around the state.
The Chapel Hill Panthers will have the farthest to travel as their Sectional will be at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus.
Chapel Hill, which swept the boy’s and girl’s Region 5-AAAA championship last week in Carrollton, will take 37 participants, the most of all the county schools to the meet.
Last season, the Chapel Hill girls won their first state championship in program history. They will be trying to qualify as many participant for the state meet on May 10-12 at Valhalla Stadium in Rome.
On the boy’s side, defending state shot put champion Jermaine Anderson will be competing at Sectional. Anderson, an Arkansas State signee, is among the state all-class leaders in the shot put and discus this season.
Both boy’s 400 meters relay team qualified with the foursome of Tyre Shelton, Freddie Allen III, Michael Daniels and Keyshawn Buckley having the classification’s fastest time of 41.88 seconds this season.
Shelton, a Miami-Ohio football signee, was third in the 100 last season.
Alexander swept the Region 5-AAAAAA meet last week at New Manchester High and has 25 individuals in 36 events, including two relay heading to the Sectional B meet at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta.
Including among the Cougars participants in defending state 800 champion Brenda Ayuk.
Douglas County will take 22 participants in 22 events and New Manchester has 14 individuals in 19 events competing at the Sectional B meet at Lakewood Stadium.
Lithia Springs will make the trek to Blessed Trinity in Roswell for the Class AAAAA Sectional A meet. The Lions have five participants in nine events looking to qualify for the state meet in Carrollton in two weeks.
