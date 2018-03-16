With the county track and field championship slated for next week, teams get one final tune-up this weekend.
There are several top meets on tap this weekend for teams to make that final push before the two-day county meet takes place.
New Manchester will host its annual meet that features some top competition from across the metro area. Chapel Hill and Lithia Springs are the only other county teama that will participate in the one-day event.
The New Manchester Invitational will feature 24 teams including Westlake, Alcovy, Central Gwinnett, Miller Grove, Gainesville Shiloh and Stockbridge.
Suffern out of New York is scheduled to run.
Chapel Hill has been one of the top teams in the state with a dominating performance on the track and in the field events.
The Panthers are led by state-champion shot putter Jermaine Anderson, who recently earned All-American honors at the New Balance Indoor Championship in New York.
The Arkansas State signee is among the top throwers in the state.
Also earning All-American honors is junior Freddie Allen III in the long jump. He set a new program record in the 60-meters at the national meet.
Panthers senior Tyre Shelton will compete in the 100 where he was third at the Class AAAA meet last season.
The Miami-Ohio signee is also the anchor on the team’s 400 relay, which ranks in the top 10 in the state with a time of 42.36 seconds.
Allen is also on the relay team.
On the girls’ side, Kayla Alexander will compete in the hurdles, where she is a two-time state champion and a national champion.
Alexander will fine-tune for county at the Coaches Invitational in Atlanta. The two-day meet at Lakewood Stadium is considered one of the largest outside of the state meets.
Senior Vivette Green competed last week in New York.
Douglas County will make the trip to the Roswell Relays, one of the oldest running meets in the metro area.
