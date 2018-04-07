Dallis Jacks credited spending a year at a metro area prep school in helping make the transition to college basketball.
The former Chapel Hill High all-region guard played well in his first season at East Georgia State College in Swainsboro.
He was recently selected to play in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association Div. I All-Star Game on April 14 in Macon.
Hosted by Central Georgia Technical College, Jacks will play in the all-freshmen game at 2 p.m. There will be an all-sophomore game to follow at Titans Arena.
He will be joined by former Douglas County High standout Khalyl Waters for the same freshmen squad.
This past season at East Georgia, Jacks averaged 6.8 points per game and ranked among the top assists and steals leader in the GCAA. He had 43 steals to ranked 10th in the conference and his 92 assists were ranked No. 11 in the league. He shot 80 percent from the free throw line, which ranked third in the conference.
“I thought it went pretty well for me,” Jacks said. “I just wished we could have gone a little further in the playoffs. We had a good year and I really enjoyed it.”
Jacks started 16 of the 23 games that he played in for East Georgia, which finished 13-15 overall and fifth in the league. The Bobcats lost in the first round of the conference tournament.
“It was a huge adjustment in college because it is more physical,” Jacks said. “You have to get adjusted to the speed of the game.”
He said playing a year at prep school was a big advantage.
“It helped a lot and made the transition a little easier,” Jacks said. “I’m definitely looking forward to next season.”
