Former Chapel Hill High standout Darby Demarest has been named to the All-Peach Belt Conference first team as a pitcher.
She is a junior pitcher for the Columbus State University Cougars, a NCAA Div. II school.
Demarest was one of six Cougar players named to the all-conference team, which hod its banquet on Thursday night in Dahlonega, the site of the conference tournament.
Demarest ranked among the top pitchers in the conference this season. Her career-high 160 strikeouts ranks third in the league.
She was ranked eighth in the conference with a 2.57 ERA to go with a 14-9 record with one save. She started 24 games for the Cougars and pitched 144.1 innings.
Demarest also ranked fifth in the conference with 14 complete games.
In addition to Demarest, Cougars junior Elizabeth Perdue was named the conference’s top player.
Last season, Demarest was named to the conference’s All-Academic team as a sophomore. As a sophomore, she pitched in 30 games with 21 starts and posted an 8-9 record with four saves with a team-high 2.58 ERA.
She had shutout wins over Belmont Abbey (a complete game), Augusta State and Albany State.
In the Albany State win, Demarest had a career-high 15 strikeouts.
