Former Chapel Hill High three-sport standout Datren Bray was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday during the third day of the MLB Draft.
Bray, who just completed his freshman year at Gordon State College, was taken in the 19th round with the 571 pick by the Angeles. He plays outfield.
“I was real anxious and nervous all day,” Bray said. “I knew today was going to be the day I got drafted.”
He becomes only the second player in school history to be drafted into the Major League Baseball.
In 2015, former outfielder Barrett was drafted in the 2015 draft in Round 15 by Miami out of Kentucky where he was one of the SEC’s top hitters.
Barrett was recently released from AA ball for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.
Bray, who also started in football and basketball for Chapel Hill, said he is about a week away from negotiating his contract and finding out his first professional assignment.
Bray hit .301 at Gordon and started 46 of the 49 games he played in. He had 183 at-bats and produced 30 runs with 28 RBI and stole 19 bases.
Coming out of high school in 2017, Bray had Div. I offers in baseball and football but chose the baseball route. After not getting drafted out of high school, he chose Gordon State, which made him eligible for this year’s draft.
