Datren Bray didn’t get much sleep on Tuesday night.
The former Chapel Hill High three-sport standout was anxious about the final rounds of the Major League Baseball draft the next day.
Although he was confident that someone would draft him, Bray wasn’t sure how long he would have to wait before hearing his name called.
About 30 minutes before the Los Angeles Angels were about to make their pick, Bray phone ring.
It was a representative from the Angels organization letting him know he would be their next pick.
With the 571 pick in the 19th round, Bray hear his name as his dream of playing professional baseball was coming true.
“I was anxious all day because I couldn’t sleep the night before,” Bray said. “I knew I was going to get drafted but I just didn’t know where or by who. I’m really happy with the pick.”
The 5-foot-9, 189-pound center fielder said he had some good workouts with the team and had been in consistent contact leading up to the draft.
“I’m not surprised they picked me because I had some good workouts for them,” Bray said. “I was always in contact with them.”
He was one of 55 players with ties to the state taken in the 40-round draft, which concluded on Wednesday evening.
Bray becomes only the second player in school history to be drafted into the Major League Baseball.
In 2015, former outfielder Barrett was drafted in the 2015 draft in Round 15 by Miami out of Kentucky where he was one of the SEC’s top hitters.
Barrett was recently released from AA ball for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.
Bray, who also started in football and basketball for Chapel Hill, said he is about a week away from negotiating his contract and finding out his first professional assignment.
Bray hit .301 at Gordon and started 46 of the 49 games he played in. He had 183 at-bats and produced 30 runs with 28 RBI and stole 19 bases.
Coming out of high school in 2017, Bray had Div. I offers in baseball and football but chose the baseball route. After not getting drafted out of high school, he chose Gordon State, which made him eligible for this year’s draft.
Within the next couple of weeks, Bray hopes to have a contract negotiated and get his first rookie assignment.
Teams must sign drafted players, other than those who were college seniors, by July 6. Players who have exhausted their college eligibility have until one week before 2019 draft to sign.
