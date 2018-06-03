Datren Bray ready for MLB draft

BARNESVILLE - Datren Bray is hoping he has done enough to impress Major League Baseball personnel.
The former Chapel Hill High outfielder is hopeful his name will be called during the three-day draft, which begins Monday evening at 7 p.m.
Bray, who was a three-sport standout at Chapel Hill, just completed his freshman season at Gordon State College in Barnesville.
“I think I had a good enough year to get drafted,” Bray said. “I definitely feel good about my first year in college.”
Bray hit .301 at the junior college and started 46 of the 49 games he played in. He had 183 at-bats and produced 30 runs with 28 RBI and stole 19 bases.
Coming out of high school in 2017, Bray had Div. I offers in baseball and football but chose the baseball route. After not getting drafted out of high school, he chose Gordon State, which made him eligible for this year’s draft.
“I was offered some money to sign as a free agent but it wasn’t enough for me to pass on school,” he said. “I had high hopes of being drafted but it just didn’t happen. It was disappointing but I was able to go to school and improve on some things.”
Bray will have a bargaining chip as he can return to school to improve his stock for 2019 if he doesn’t get the right deal.
He said he has worked out for some teams and giving them a financial range that would sign rather than returning to school.
“I’ve worked out for some teams and have some positive feed back,” Bray said.
The first round through the second round will be on Monday and can be seen live on the MLB Network or streamed on MLB.com starting at 7 p.m.
Rounds 3-10 will start at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The rounds will be on Wednesday starting at noon.
Realistically, Bray will like have to wait until Wednesday to get a call from a team.
“I’m excited but at the same time nervous,” he said. “You never know how it will go.”
Former Chapel Hill outfielder Kyle Barrett is the last player from the county drafted and the only from Chapel Hill. Barrett was drafted in the 2015 draft in Round 15 by Miami.
He is currently playing AA ball for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.
