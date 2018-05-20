The unexpected call came around 10 p.m. from an unknown number.
But the caller was bearing good news for former Major League pitcher and Douglasville resident Dave Williams a few weeks ago.
Williams was being informed that he has been elected into the Delaware Sports Museum and Hall of Fame.
“It’s definitely an honor for them to even recognize me,” Williams said. “I left Delaware when I was 19. Once I got drafted, it was fast-paced from then on.”
Since returning from baseball in 2007, Williams and his wife, Chelley, have opened Williams Pharmacy, which is located across from the courthouse.
The couple and their three daughters will be in Delaware on Tuesday for the induction ceremonies at the Chase Centeron the Waterfront in Wilmington. He will be among the eight others honored at the banquet.
The 6-foot-3 left-hander spent six season in the Major Leagues from 2001-07 while pitching for Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and New York Mets. During his career, Williams made 72 starts and pitched in 408 innings with 245 strikeouts.
He had 22-31 record with a 4.83 ERA.
Getting his shot in the Major Leagues came out of the blue. He was a 17th-round draft pick out of Delaware Tech in Owens.
A bunch of scouts were in town to see a teammate pitch but Williams got the start instead. After word got out that the teammate wasn’t starting several scout left the game.
However, about five of them stayed including one from the Pirates.
Williams pitched well and a few days later he got the call that he was being picked by the Pirates in the mid rounds.
“That was exciting,” Williams said.
He said the last few days he has reflected upon growing up and playing catch in the backyard with his dad, Don, and travel around to card shows.
“Getting a shot at the Major Leagues was definitely a dream,” he said. “But I just remember the process and the things that got me there. I’m excited to go back to Delaware and share this with my wife, girls and family.”
