Moments after crossing the finish line at the Region 5-AAAAAA Track and Field Championship on Thursday, DeMarco Price called his comeback complete.
The Douglas County hurdler put an exclamation point on it.
Price finished runner-up in the 300-meters hurdles in a personal-best of 40.59 seconds to qualify for next weekend’s Class AAAAAA Sectional meet at Lakewood Stadium.
“I really felt good about this race,” Price said. “I had a lot of doubters this school year. I think I’ve really proved myself.”
Price missed the entire football season after sustaining a knee injury that required surgery last June.
After several months of rehab, Price is now a Sectional qualifier.
“It took a lot of determination,” Price said. “My coaches would not let me quit. I just thank them for believing in me.”
It took a lot of determination from Price to compete for a spot in the Sectional meet.
He pushed champion Deetri Caesar until the end. Caesar went 40.44 for the win.
Douglas County coach Johnny White agreed that the comeback is complete.
“I’m really proud of him,” White said “He really fought throw a lot to get to this point. All that hard work is paying off.”
White said that placing second will give Price confident going into the Sectional meet.
“All the doubt is gone now,” White said. “I think he realizes that he has a legit shot at making state.”
Th top four eight finishers at the Sectional meet will make the state meet in Carrollton.
Price was also a member of the Tigers relay team that nearly set a new program record. The foursome of Xavier Gordon, Deon Rainey, Braelen Oliver and Price went 42.57 seconds in the 400 relay for a second place finish to Mays.
