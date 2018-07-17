Donovan Allen commits to Brown for football

Donovan Allen’s dream of playing college football and getting an Ivy League education moved a step closer to reality.
The Douglas County High offensive lineman committed to Brown to play football at one of the country’s most prestigious university.
Allen missed all of last season with a knee injury that required surgery.
“I felt like the coaches believed in me,” Allen said. “It was the only offer I had and they seem to really want me.”
Allen will miss all of this season with another knee injury
However, the coaches at Brown still made an offer during a visit last month.
“They seem real supportive of me,” said Allen, who also visited Harvard, Yale and Princeton.
The 6-foot-5, 270-pounder has a 4.0 grade-point average in the school’s International Baccalaureate program. He scored 27 of the ACT.
“Brown is what I was looking for because I wanted a liberal arts school,” Allen said. “Brown is a good option. It is prestigious school and it is Ivy League, and you can’t get any better than that.”
Allen said missing his senior season hurts but he is trusting the process.
“I think God has a plan for me,” Allen said.
Allen was being counted on this season as the Tigers graduated three starters from last season’s team. Including in those offensive linemen loss is all-region tackles Desmond Thomas and Deondre Harvey.
Allen becomes the second Tigers player and third from the county to make a commitment this summer.
Tigers all-state defensive end Mataio Soli committed to Arkansas while Chapel Hill cornerback Miles Richardson has committed to Wofford.
