Douglas County has spent the summer bonding and learning their new roles.
The Tigers must replace four starters from last season’s team since finishing runner-up in the region and advancing to the second round of the playoffs.
“We are young but they have been playing hard,” Douglas County coach Hollis Bethea said. “I feel like we are getting better with each game.”
The Tigers have played at camps at Georgia and Georgia Tech while participating in scrimmages at Carrollton and South Cobb.
“We have faced some good competition,” Bethea said. “We have a team of mostly underclassmen and everybody is learning their roles. We see a lot of progress.”
Douglas County will host a play day on today and Thursday with teams from across the metro area participating.
Scheduled to play in the two play days will be Lithia Springs, which is under the direction of new coach Duane Kelley. Also playing will be South Cobb, Kell, Sandy Creek, Hiram and Westlake.
“I think we will face some good test,” Bethea said. “We are using the summer to get better. We are not really concerned about records but we just want to see progress.”
The Tigers have to replace their leading scorers in Rickey Clark and Cameron Copeland, who both graduated. A few week’s ago, rising senior Malik Battle, the county player of the year, transferred to rival Alexander.
Bethea said the team has been making the adjustment from the losses.
“Everybody is really buying into what we are doing,” he said. “There hasn’t been one particular person but just a total team effort. I think we are becoming better on defense.”
