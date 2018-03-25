Win and stay home.
That’s the motto for the Douglas County Tigers girls soccer team as it prepares for its battle with region and county rival with Alexander.
The teams meet on Tuesday in Region 5-AAAAAA action at Alexander High with a 5:30 p.m. kickoff.
The winner clinches second place in the region and will host a first-round Class AAAAAA playoff game as the loser will start the state playoffs on the road.
“It will be a good test for us, facing our county and region rival,” first-year Tigers coach Bobby Fellows said. “The girls have been playing really well.”
With Friday’s 10-0 win over Creekside, the Tigers will bring a six-game winning streak into the match.
Douglas County has streaked to a 8-2-1 record and is 8-1 in region play. Including Friday’s win against Mays, Alexander has won eight of their last nine games.
The only loss during that time was to Northgate. Alexander is 10-4 and 5-1.
Fellows, who coached the school’s junior varsity girls last year, said there’s one thing his girls must do to beat Alexander and clinch second-place in the region.
“We have to finish,” Fellows said. “We have had a ton of opportunities to score, and there were so many shots on goal this season that we’ve left out there this year. We have to take advantage of the opportunities to score points against our opponents.”
Fellows said several players on his young team have stepped up during the streak, starting with captains Mar Chavarria and Erin Wood, who are senior defenders.
Sophomore center-mid Barbara Kiger has played well defensively and scored a few goals for the Tigers and freshman striker Maggie Riggs has been great offensively, leading the Tigers in overall goals with 14.
The Tigers offense will test Alexander sophomore goalie Marianna Neau, who has 84 saves and a 0.77 goals against average. She has an eight-game non-penalty kick scoreless streak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.