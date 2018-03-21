Douglas County is about to hit the ‘meat’ of its schedule in the next few games.
The Tigers will get a good gauge of where it stands with upcoming series against South Paulding and Alexander.
However, today the Tigers will travel to East Point to take on Tri-Cities. Following that game, the Tigers will host South Paulding on Thursday. Another game against Tri-Cities is scheduled for Saturday morning before taking on South Paulding again and then a two-game series against region-leader and rival Alexander
“We are about to play the meat of our schedule against some very good teams,” Douglas County coach John Farmer said. “They all play some good ball.”
The Tigers were supposed to play Tri-Cities on Monday but all athletic activities were postponed because of inclement weather.
Douglas County missed the postseason by one game last season, and Farmer is hoping his team has made up that gap with a year’s experience with a young team.
“For us, it is a matter of can we win the big games,” Farmer said. “It is something that we haven’t done in a while.”
Heading into today’s game at Tri-Cities, the Tigers are 9-3 overall and 4-0 in Region 5-AAAAAA. As a team, Douglas County has a .301 batting average with David Hart and Parker Ball leading the way.
Hart, a sophomore, has a .438 average in 32 at-bats while Ball, a junior, has a .415 average.
“We are playing pretty well right now,” Farmer said. “The big thing is that we have been cutting down on our errors. We are are committing two or less per game. Our pitching staff has been doing a great job.”
Ball leads the staff with a 0.61 ERA to go with a 4-1 record. He leads the staff with 41 strikeouts. Senior Weston Myers has a 2.74 ERA with a 4-1 record and 37 strikeouts.
Junior J.J. Richards has been cleared to pitch and will add depth to the staff.
“He will give us some quality innings,” Farmer said. “During this last stretch we have gotten four complete games from our staff. Our offense has been consistent.”
Richards agreed.
“We feel we have better chemistry this year as a team,” Richards said. “We are jelling a lot and it’s helping us win games. Our pitchers are really getting the job done.”
Farmer said that the weather is his biggest concern. He said his biggest fear is game postponement piling on games near the end of the season.
“If the rain continues, we might have to play four games in a week,” Farmer said. “We want to complete our schedule. I feel that we can be competitive in most of the games.”
