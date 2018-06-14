Douglas County coach Johnny White will be looking for the same type of ‘energy and effort’ from his team that impressed him last week when it hits the road to Athens on Thursday.
The Tigers had a good showing at the Southside Shootout in Locust Grove last week.
Douglas County will face similar competition at the University of Georgia camp.
“I’m looking for some of the same type of play that we made on defense,” White said. “If we play with the same type of energy and effort then we will be all right. I liked the energy we had last week.”
The Tigers were shorthanded at Locust Grove with starting linebacker Josh Slay missing.
It might be the same way in Athens without Slay and possible wide receiver Dariyan Wiley.
But that hasn’t discouraged White.
“I think we will be fine,” he said. “The main thing is to get some reps.”
Chapel Hill will also be attending the one-day camp at Georgia. The Panthers attended a contact camp at Alexander on Tuesday that included Lithia Springs, Villa Rica and host Alexander.
Chapel Hill coach Justin Deshon said he was pleased with the team’s effort.
This is a busy month for teams in the area with team and individual camps.
Next week Douglas County will attend its first contact camp of the summer at Rockmart on June 20-21. The Tigers will attend the FCA Camp at West Georgia on June 27-28.
“This is the closest to football you can get during the summer,” White said. “Beside no low contact, there is a fast pace.”
The players they are excited about competing again.
“It is always fun to compete and get better,” Tigers quarterback Marquise’ Collins said. “We are getting better with each competition.”
Teammate Xavier Gordon agreed.
“We looked good at Locust Grove,’ Gordon said. “We want to keep it going. We have some new and younger guys that are playing well.”
