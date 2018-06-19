Last season when Douglas County went to it’s only contact camp, rising senior Mataio Soli wasn’t able to participate because of an injury.
Heading into Wednesday’s contact camp in Rockmart, the all-state defensive end is excited about his first contact camp.
“It is going to be fun,” said Soli, a four-star prospect who has committed to Arkansas. “It’s my first one.”
The Tigers will be joined by Bremen, Cass and host Rockmart for a two-day camp starting Wednesday.
Douglas County has had a good showing at two seven-on-seven non-contact camps, its most recent one at the Kirby Smart Camp in Athens.
The Tigers finished 5-1 overall and lost 23-21 to state finalist Rabun County in the second round. Douglas County had the ball on the three and was unable to punch it in in two plays.
“Everybody played well,” Tigers offensive coordinator Travis Smith said. “It was a team effort. It is some small things that we have to fix but great effort and enthusiasm.”
It is the small energy head coach Johnny White is looking for the next two days.
Coaches singled out wide receiver Xavier Gordon for his effort. Gordon has stepped up since wide receiver Dariyan Wiley has been slowed by an injury. The Tigers will likely be with out starting linebacker Josh Slay and offensive tackle Parker Ball during the camp.
“Contact camps allows you to be more aggressive,” Gordon said. “We just have to come with a lot of energy and compete. I’ve had to step up and make some plays.”
This will be the Tigers contact since its spring game at Pebbblebrook.
“You can be physical in these contact camps,” Douglas County rising sophomore Jaylan Harris said. “You really get to see who wants to play and be there.”
Douglas County also had a good showing in the Southside Shootout earlier this month in Locust Grove. The Tigers also reached the second round of the one-day tournament that featured over 30 teams.
White said he likes the concept of contact camps. The Tigers will attend the FCA Camp next week in Carrollton, which is also contact.
“It is more like real football,” White said. “Beside not having any low contact, it is fast pace like real football. I think this will definitely tell us a lot about ourselves.”
