Douglas County was in perfect position to move a step closer to clinching a state playoff berth on Wednesday.
But the opportunity slipped away when Creekside got a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh to secure a 7-6 win.
Now, the Tigers are in a must-win situation if they are going to secure a playoff berth.
Douglas County host Langston Hughes at the North Douglas Athletic Complex this evening.
“We are starting to get into those games that we must win,” Douglas County coach John Farmer said. “Losing that game to Creekside on a walk-off single hurt. We are an experienced group when it comes to pressure situations.”
Both Douglas County and Creekside are 7-5 in Region 5-AAAAAA and tied for the fourth and final playoff spot. Northgate is in third place at 10-4 heading into next week’s season finale series against Douglas County.
Alexander and South Paulding are tied for the top spot at 11-1 in the region. Those two teams close out the season against each other next week.
Creekside has New Manchester and Tri-Cities remaining on its region schedule.
“We are still confident in our ability,” Douglas County junior pitcher/first baseman Parker Ball said.
“The Creekside game was tough,” said Weston Myers, the lone senior on the Tigers’ squad. “We should get two wins against Langston Hughes and then concentrate on Northgate. We just have to go in and handle our business.”
By no means is the team overlooking its two-game series against Langston Hughes.
“We can’t look pass no one at this point in the season,” Myers said. “We have to do what we have been doing all season and make plays.”
Creekside swept Northgate earlier this season.
“We have been in high-pressure, must-win games before,” Farmer said. “We just have to perform at our best. I’m still feeling pretty good about this team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.