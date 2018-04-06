Just before heading into this week’s spring break, the Douglas County boy’s soccer team picked up a big win.
The Tigers defeated county rival and Region 5-AAAAAA foe Alexander double overtime on the road.
Douglas County survived a hard-fought game with a win on penalty kicks to secure the No. 2 seed for the state playoffs.
It also avenged last year’s blowout loss to Alexander at home.
“It really is big to beat Alexander since they blew us out last season,” Douglas County sophomore Isami Takeuchi said. “Our main thing was getting some revenge after the blow out loss. It is a good way to end our region schedule.”
When the Tigers return to action next week, they will take on Lithia Springs in a non-region contest on Wednesday before closing out the regular season against Hiram on April 17.
Both contest will be played at Jimmy Johnson Stadium on the Douglas County campus.
With its win over Alexander, the Tigers lock down the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and get to host a first-round contest.
Heading into the final two contest, the Tigers are 8-5 overall and 7-1 in the region. Its only region loss was to Langston Hughes on penalty kicks.
Langston Hughes is undefeated in seven region games and close out its region schedule against Alexander.
Tigers coach Heather Philips was pleased with her team’s performance in the last game.
“We talked about how we played as a team and supported each other,” Philips said. “I think this win showed how we cared each other. Alexander did a good job of maintaining us because they are a solid team.”
Philips is looking for the team to fine tune as they get ready for the postseason.
“We learned a lot about ourselves in that game,” she said. “We are looking to finish up strong and get ready for the playoffs.”
