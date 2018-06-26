For the second time in two weeks, the Douglas County football team will participate in a padded camp.
However, this time it will have an added twist.
The Tigers will participate in the three-day FCA Camp in Carrollton, and will spend the night on the University of West Georgia campus as a team.
Traditionally, under three-year coach Johnny White, the Tigers usually commute back and forth to camps without an overnight stay.
“I’m not real big on overnight camps but this one has some good competition and elements to it,” White said.
In addition to the daily competition, the FCA Camp has the faith element with nightly speakers and activities.
The players say they are looking forward to the camp, which runs Wednesday through Friday.
“It will be a good bonding experience,” Tigers quarterback Marquise Collins said. “We will get to do somethings other than just play football and go home. It is a time to laugh and get to know each other in a different aspect.”
The camp usually draws some of the top teams throughout the metro area and state because just about every school has a FCA huddle.
Last week, the Tigers made the commute to a contact camp at Rockmart, which is about 40 miles north of Douglasville.
White said the team did well against some new competition, which also included Cass.
“There was some good competition, and it give us a chance to get in some contact,” Douglas County rising sophomore defensive end Jonathan Jefferson said. “Each time out we are looking to get better.”
Although the camp has a bonding aspect, White said that this team is extremely close.
“They do a lot of things together already away from the field,” White said. “It does give them time to build character and camaraderie. We really hadn’t had to push the issue because they are already like family. The standard is the standard over here.”
White said the closeness shows with players always traveling in groups of three or more around campus and in the community.
“These are our children,” White said. “They have really brought into all our coaching. They spend a lot of time together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.