Like most coaches, Douglas County’s Johnny White doesn’t put much stock in rankings.
Never the less, he is pleased at the notoriety that his team has received in the preseason polls that have been released.
Douglas County comes in at No. 9 in the Score Atlanta poll and the Tigers are No. 10 in the Georgia Sports Writers Association rankings.
“Most of these rankings are based on what happened last year,” Douglas County coach Johnny White said. “It is good to start the year ranked but the main goal is to stay ranked. You have to win.”
This is the first time since the start of the 2002 season that the Tigers have been ranked in preseason polls.
White and the team is hoping for a good omen from the rankings.
In 2002, the Tigers finished 10-0 in the regular season and won a region championship. Douglas County lost in the second round of the playoffs that season.
“The kids like the fact that they are ranked,” White said. “It is good notoriety for your team. It just shows what people think of you and that you are being noticed for your hard work.”
Douglas County finished 10-2 last season and ranked No. 9 in the final Georgia Sports Writers Association poll at the end of last season. The Tigers finished as region runner-up and lost to Alpharetta in the second round of the playoffs.
The players say they are excited about the upcoming season, which starts Friday at Hillgrove.
“You have to win on Fridays to prove that you belong in the rankings,” Tigers junior offensive lineman Josh Beatty said. “We are happy that people are noticing what we are doing over here. I’m glad to see that we are getting the recognition.”
Douglas County has put together back-to-back winning season for the first time since eight straight from 2001-08. The Tigers are looking for consecutive playoff appearances since going to the postseason from 2001-05.
“We are going to prove why were are ranked,” Tigers senior linebacker Gibran Shannon said.
