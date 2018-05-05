Douglas County is looking to rebuild it offensive running attack during spring drills.
The Tigers started their 10-day spring session on Wednesday with an adjustive to rebuild its rushing game, which was hit by the graduation of its top three leading rushers.
But offensive coordinator Travis Smith is confident the Tigers will find an adequate replacement for Uriah West, Deon Rainey and Braelen Oliver.
West, an all-state rusher, led the region with 1,496 yards despite missing two games with an ankle injury.
He has accepted a scholarship to Jacksonville State while Rainey rushed for 420 yards and will be given an opportunity to play at Alabama State.
Oliver was the region’s player of the year, and rushed for 231 yards. He will play linebacker at Minnesota next season.
“It is kind of running back by committee this season for us until one of them establishes themselves,” Smith said. “We have about two to three guys that we know will be in the mix.”
Quarterback Marquise’ Collins also rushed for 231 yards in the Tigers’ Spread offensive scheme.
Junior Tireek Kimble rushed for 179 yards and two touchdown last season, and is one of the candidates for the starting job. He will be pushed by freshman Tyren Curb, who played mostly JV last season. Also, Michael Oldfield has gotten some carries during the first two days of spring drills.
“We will put ourselves into some formations that will allow two guys back there at times,” Smith said. “We might even have a wide receiver in the backfield. It is going to be a lot different than last season. I’m confident someone will prove to be the starter.”
Smith will even give incoming freshmen Jylan Thomas and Zavion Osborne a shot at playing time. The pair teamed to lead Stewart Middle to the county championship last season.
Osborne was the quarterback and will see some time their this spring.
The Tigers finished 10-2 last season and ranked the second round of the state playoffs after a region runner-up finish to Mays. Douglas County ended the year ranked No. 9 in the final Georgia Sports Writers Association rankings.
It was the first time since the 2005 season the Tigers had finished the year in the rankings.
Douglas County will county practice this coming week as it takes on Pebblebrook on May 18 in Austell.
