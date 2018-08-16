Entering Friday’s season opener at Hillgrove, Johnny White says he ‘feels good’ about the direction of his team.
The No. 10 Tigers will travel to Powder Springs for the non-region opener against Hillgrove.
Last week, the Tigers escaped with a 7-0 win over Jonesboro in a scrimmage game that was cut short because of darkness.
“We will be fine,” White said. “I’m still like this team very much so.”
White optimism comes because of a defense that has a strong front and secondary.
Senior defensive back Markell Stephens, who missed most of summer workouts, has been cleared to play. White said his return with the addition of Rutland transfer Jonas Delira will strengthen the secondary.
Sophomore Jaylen Harris returns at a cornerback spot and senior Shemar Andrews can play several positions in the secondary.
“We are going to win or lose with what we have up front on both sizes of the football,” White said. “I will put our defensive line up against anybody.”
The front is led by senior Mataio Soli, an Arkansas commitment and returning all-state player. He is joined by sophomore Jonathan Jefferson, who was a freshman All-American last season.
Kyren Thomas moved over from Lithia Springs where he was named the Region 6-5A Newcomer of the Year.
“We have a lot of goals that we want to accomplish,” Tigers senior outside linebacker Gibran Shannon said. “I think this is the year that we really put it together.”
The Tigers will take on playoff teams Hillgrove and Eagle’s Landing before opening region play at home against Northgate.
Hillgrove won the Region 3-6A title last season in a region that included powerhouses McEachern and Marietta.
The Hawks reached the second round of the playoffs last season.
Eagle’s Landing reached the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
“The energy has ben great this week,” White said. “I think we really upped our non-region schedule this season. It was done by design to prepare us for the region.”
Finding some offensive consistency is what offensive coordinator Travis Smith is looking for in the first two games.
He said the team has some talent to replace some starters that graduated but they must prove themselves in a real game.
“We still have a lot of unknown guys that haven’t had any game experience,” Smith said. “We have some kids that have to make some plays in game situations. We will face a real good Hillgrove defense.”
