When former NFL pass rush specialist Chuck Smith put out a call to work with teams in the metro area, Douglas County coach Johnny White made an inquiry.
White reached out to Smith, a former second-round NFL draft pick, to see if he would make the trip to Douglasville.
The Tigers have two of the state’s top defensive linemen in senior Mataio Soli and sophomore Jonathan Jefferson.
White’s pitch worked as Smith brought a truckload of equipment for a four-hour workout earlier this week.
“I put a call out to people and got a great response,” Smith said. “This coaching staff has been open and humble to allow me to work with their athletes.”
Owner of Chuck Smith Training Systems, the former NFL player works will be working with small groups of 12 players at four schools this summer. White had eight players to work with Smith, and invited four more from Langston Hughes High to take part in the four-hour clinic.
“It was some great work for us,” White said. “It is some of the same things the kids hear from the coaches but it always helps when it comes from a person with a resume like Chuck Smith.”
White said that he will definitely use some of the technique and drills that Smith worked on.
“Easily, is was a good learning experience for us,” White said.
“It was a lot of fun, and we got some good work in,” said Soli, who is considered one of the top defensive ends in the country. “The work definitely will help. I’m excited to be able to use some of the stuff. I’ve heard some of it before. It is always exciting to train with someone like Chuck Smith. He was one of the best.”
In being named the Douglas County Sentinel Defensive Player of the Year, in addition to all-region, Soli showed good pass rushing skills.
Hw had 77 tackles, including 49 solo tackles to go with 20 tackles for losses and 18 sacks with seven quarterback hurries.
A versatile player, Soli also had an interception for a touchdown and a fumble recovery and two caused fumbles.
Jefferson has 28 offers, including one from Georgia and Alabama. He finished the season with 55 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.
Smith was impressed with Soli’s skill set.
“He has got talent,” said Smith, who coached one season at his alma mater Tennessee. “He is very quick with some discipline. I can look into his eyes and see that he wants to learn and get better.”
Smith left impressed with all 12 of the players he worked with.
“I don’t want to single out any of them because they were all good,” Smith said. “I can see why these two teams are good because they have some talented defensive linemen.”
Also attending the clinic was Jefferson, who earned freshman All-American honors from Maxpreps.com, an online publication that tracks high school sports.
Tigers nose guard Kyren Thomas was also at the camp. Last season at Lithia Springs, he was named the Region 6-AAAAA Freshman of the Year after recording 37 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss. He also had three forced fumbles.
“My whole thing is player development,” Smith said. “I don’t get into schemes, I just work on the pass rush aspect. I tech the art of pass rush.”
Smith, an Athens native, played nine years in the NFL, including eight with the Atlanta Falcons from 1992-99.
He made All-Pro in 1997, and finished his career in 2000 with the Carolina Panthers.
During his professional tenure, Smith had 58.5 sacks and three interceptions and one touchdown.
“I’ve worked with some good players and I’m hoping during these kinds of camps will pay off,” Smith said. “I hope these players remember this and allow me to work with them once they reach the next level.”
Last season, Douglas County finished 10-2 overall and second in Region 5-AAAAAA. The Tigers had one of the best defenses in the classification, which was led by its defensive line.
The Tigers will have to do some rebuilding on defense, especially at the defensive line where seniors Ramon Murray and John Brown have graduated.
Also gone is region and county player of the year Braelen Oliver, who is an incoming freshman linebacker at Minnesota.
However, the return of Soli and Jefferson with the emergence of rising senior Josh Slay at linebacker will help.
“I think we should be in good shape,” White said.
