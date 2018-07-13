Elana Meyers Taylor has been a longtime advocate for women in sports.
Now, the three-time Olympic medalist will get to do so as head of the Women’s Sports Foundation.
It was announced this week that world champion bobsledder and Douglasville native was named president-elect of the organization. She will begin her one-year term in January 2019. Meyers Taylor will succeed freestyle skier Grete Eliassen.
“In my new role, I hope to create more equitable opportunities for women and girls to unleash their inner athlete and experience the benefits of sports participation,” Meyers Taylor tweeted upon the announcement.
According to the Women’s Sports Foundation release on the announcement, Meyers Taylor will ““provide leadership and visibility while working with the board of trustees”. In her role, she will ask serve as co-chair of the WSF’s Athlete Advisory Council.
Last February, Meyers Taylor won her second Olympic silver medal in PyeongChang. She had previous won a silver in the 2014 Olympics and a bronze in the 2010 Winter Games.
In addition, the former college softball player has won eight world championship medals and was the 2015 world cup champion.
She is regarded as the most decorated U.S. women’s bobsledder in history.
It continues to be quite a year in and out of the sports arena for Meyers Taylor, a graduate of Lithia Springs High.
In May, she was awarded an honorary degree by George Washington University, where she played softball and earned two degrees. Last week, Meyers Taylor was the grand marshal for the Douglasville Fourth of July parade.
She has been a leading advocate for bobsled in recruiting females to the sport.
In 2014, Meyers Taylor and Canadian star Kaillie Humphries became the first women to drive a four-person sled in world cup competition.
Meyers Taylor has also served a six-year term as an athlete director on USA Bobsled and Skeleton’s board of directors.
She will be the WSF’s 17th president, and 10th Olympian to hold the role.
