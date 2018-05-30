Three-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor is a candidate for a Sportswoman of the Year award, which will be announced next month on national television.
BET announced that the Douglasville native and three-time bobsled medalist is one of five being considered for its Sportswoman of the Year award. The awards show will air on June 24 with actor/comedian Jamie Foxx as host.
The show begins at 8 p.m.
Other nominees include tennis superstars Serena Williams and sister, Venus Williams. WNBA players Candace Parker and Skylar Diggins-Smith are also up for the award.
Earlier this month, Meyers Taylor was awarded an honorary degree from her alma mater - George Washington University - during its commencement exercises on the National Mall.
A Lithia Springs High graduated, Meyers Taylor attended GWU on a softball scholarship.
