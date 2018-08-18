FAIRBURN - In order to lead her team this season, Douglasville native Erin Fegans added a different workout regime to her routine this summer.
Entering her junior season at Landmark Christian School, Fegans is expected to be the team leader.
This summer, she lifted weights and did other exercises to add strength to stay strong throughout the season.
“I’m very pumped for the season,” Fegans said. “There are no seniors on the team. I’m one of the oldest girls so it will be different. I have to be a leader.”
Each of the last two seasons, Fegans has had others on the team to assume the leadership role as she grew.
Now that falls on her shoulders heading into the season, which starts Saturday at the Zack Wansley Cross Country Class at Clinton Farms.
She says she is ready for the challenge.
She enters the season ranked No. 4 among all-classifications and grades, according to ga.milesplit.com, a website that tracks cross country and track and field.
“I’m definitely excited,” Fegans said. “We got four freshmen on the team and I know they will be nervous. When I first came on varsity I had some older girls to look up to.”
One of her leaders was older sister, Nicole, who is now a sophomore at Georgia Tech.
Landmark coach Bill Thorn is preparing for Fegans to be the leader.
“She is one of those kids that works real hard,” Thorn said. “She trains hard and excels in training. She has that enter drive that will not let her quit.”
Fegans finished fourth at the Area 3 Private School Championship last season in Fayetteville. She followed that with a disappointing sixth-place finish at the state meet in Carrollton.
If the War Eagles are to win their fifth straight state title, Fegans must have a big season.
“She is our main thing,” Thorn said. “We are depending on a lot of ninth-graders. They like to run and a lot depend on their progress.”
One of those freshmen is Douglas County native Reagan Hudson.
Thorn says she will be a big asset to the team.
“She is a hard work who gives everything,” Thorn said.
