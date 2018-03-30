Fairplay was this year’s Cinderella of county middle school boys tournament.
A sixth seed, the Jaguars played themselves to a championship on Thursday at Boundary Waters Park.
The Jaguars defeated No. 1 seed Chapel Hill 1-1 (3-1) in overtime for the program’s second county title.
“We had to come all the way from a sixth seed,” Fairplay coach Kristin Martin said. “I’m just so proud of these boys. They did what it took to come county champions.”
It was the first time since the 2009 season that the Jaguars had played for a county title.
They lost in overtime in an earlier contest on penalty kicks.
Goalie Jacob Tucker said he had to redeem himself in this contest.
“They were trying to confuse me,” Tucker said. “I just had to anticipate where the ball was going and get there. I had a lot of pressure on me, I’m glad it is over. I wanted so bad for us to win.”
And Martin praised the eighth-grader on his effort.
“Our motto was that our keeper is our hero or zero,” Martin said. “Today he was our superhero. He did a fantastic job.”
Chapel Hill made it first penalty kick but Tucker blocked the second and the third kick went slightly to the left.
The Jaguars had successful kicks from Cole Mauney, Landon Wike and Conner Eller for the win.
“It is a great feeling being a champion,” Eller said. “My heart was beating fast when we went into overtime.”
It was a remarkable turnaround season for the Jaguars, who were winless the previous year. Martin loaded last season team up with several sixth-graders.
“We took a lot of lumps last season but we came out champions this year,” she said. “We came into this season to prove that we were a better team. I think we have a great group of kids.”
