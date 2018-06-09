Five players with ties to the county were named to the Georgia Dugout Preview Class AAAAAA all-state team.
Alexander senior pitcher Nathan Mapstone was named to the first team by the Georgia Dugout Preview. Mapstone is a pitcher heading to Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Alabama.
Named to the second team is Douglasville native Ga'von Wray and Alexander sophomore outfielder Austin Slate.
Alexander seniors Brandon Raiden (pitcher) and Zack Smith (catcher/pitcher) were named to the honorable mention team.
In addition to being named to the all-state team, Mapstone was also chosen for the All-Region 5-AAAAAA as well as named the region's pitcher of the year.
It is the second straight year he has been chosen for both awards.
This past season, he compiled an 8-2 record in 58.67 innings of work. He had a 0.84 ERA with 102 strikeouts and only 16 walks.
Smith led the team with a .417 batting average and had 11 doubles. H also led the team with four home runs and was third on the team with 29 RBI and first with 11 doubles.
Slate, who is also a starter on the school's basketball team, was second on the Cougars' region championship team with a .407 average. He also had 31 RBI and hit two home runs.
Raiden, who signed with Lawson State Community College in Birmingham, had a 7-3 record and threw 68 strikeouts in 55.33 innings of work. He also compiled a 1.03 ERA in helping the Cougars to a second-round playoff appearance.
Wray plays at Stephenson High in DeKalb County. He was named to the all-state second team.
Wray played at Chapel Hill Middle School. As a junior, he was named the DeKalb Dugout Club Pitcher of the Year and recently was named MVP of the junior all-star game.
The 6-foot-3 rising senior has committed to Tennessee.
He had the most wins in the county with eight and a school single-season record of 95 strikeouts, which led the county. Wray also had a 0.84 ERA and threw four no-hitters, including three in a row.
Wray was recently named to the Atlanta 400 Baseball Fan Club Metro Atlanta High School All-Star team.
Only 18 players from the metro area are chosen for this prestigious honor which has gone to professional players like Brian McCann, Jeff Francoeur, and Brandon Phillips. Wray is also the starting quarterback for the school's football team.
